Gardner Stadium was buzzing with excitement Saturday as East Marion alum and Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram hosted his second annual youth football camp. He was joined by local coaches and several NFL veterans for a morning of free fun and instruction for all participants ages 7 to 17. The impact the event had on many of the youth in attendance, however, was worth way more than any amount of money could have bought.

Though Marion County has been blessed with a rich history of athletes going pro, it was not lost on campers like East Marion rising senior Deonta Newton how lucky they are to have a local phenom like Abram who is willing to come back and invest in the next generation.

"It’s really cool, especially with him coming back to the community and giving back," Newton said. "You know, it gives the kids someone to look up to. He’s an example of how you can make it out of a small school like East, along with a lot of other great athletes that have come from here."

"It's great to have someone from this town who has grown up playing football, made it to the pros and really wants to help others to do the same," added West Marion senior Delandoe Watts. "Johnathan kept telling me to keep going and to keep pushing myself, and that means a lot coming from someone like him."

The athletes who joined Abram to help with the camp left a lasting impression as well, some even taking the time to compete against campers in one-on-one passing drills and racing against older campers to give them a glimpse of NFL speed. Columbia rising sophomore Di'Andre Bridges said the opportunity to go one-on-one with New Orleans Saints defensive back JT Gray was an experience that he'll remember for a lifetime.

"The one-on-ones were definitely my favorite part of the camp," Bridges said. "I got JT Gray's attention with a couple catches I made, and going against an NFL player felt like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. At least for right now."

For Newton, the races were the most memorable part of the experience. He was quickly pointed out by several of the pros as one of the fastest campers in attendance, which fueled him to compete even harder to showcase his speed against other high school athletes from throughout the area.

"My favorite part was most definitely when we ran the 40. I love getting out there and competing, and it was special to get that kind of support from people that I look up to," Newton said. "I got a lot of great advice from Jarveon Howard. I used to work out with him whenever he got back home and we both got the chance, and he still comes back to the school to help out sometimes. He's a big role model for me and a lot of other guys."

Though each camper left with new gear such as backpacks, T-shirts and hats to as memorabilia from Saturday’s experience, what many found most memorable was the overall message that Abram and his counterparts shared over the course of the four-hour camp — that regardless of where you're from or what your circumstances may be, hard work always pays off, and even the biggest dreams can be brought to life.

"I remember Johnathan saying, 'Times are hard, but you have to push through,'" Bridges said. "And he told me I needed to learn my signature. I've already got it down pat."