The Columbia Academy Cougars were nothing short of stellar in a 12-0 road win over Central Hinds Academy Tuesday evening — so much so that it wasn't until afterwards that head coach Keith Stanley and his team realized eighth-grade pitching phenom Logan Buckley had thrown a no-hitter in the process.

It took only five innings for the Cougars to run rule their opponent in the first game of a best-of-three playoff series. Stanley said his players were having so much success at the plate that it nearly went unnoticed how exceptionally well Buckley performed in the first playoff start of his varsity baseball career.

"Honestly, the funny part is that nobody had a clue," Stanley said. "I'm not sure if Logan even had a clue. I asked four different people after the game if it actually happened, and they told me it would've been a perfect game if he hadn't walked a couple of guys in the last inning."

Of course, the Cougars have grown accustomed to seeing Buckley perform at a high level. The 6-foot-1 lefty has posted a 1.68 ERA with a team-high 56 strikeouts and a 4-0 record through his second campaign with the team. Stanley said it's been really encouraging to see how the rest of the team has embraced and supported Buckley as his confidence in his skills continues to grow.

"One of the most impressive parts of it all is that, typically when you have a younger kid with that amount of talent, older kids might get envious, but our kids haven't been that way at all," Stanley said. "They've gotten to where they want him on the mound. They know that whenever we have him on the mound, we have a really good chance of winning. I think that gives Logan confidence, and it definitely gives the coaching staff confidence. At that age, for him to have those older leaders behind him like that is really special."

Buckley was far from the only one who performed at a high level. Senior Jacob Reid was 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBI and a run to help spur a huge outing for the Cougars offensively. Eighth-grader Roman Lawrence hit a two-run bomb to finish 1-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBI and a run, and senior Hays Carley went 2-for-4 with three runs as CA pulled away quickly for a huge road win to start the series.

But the Cougars know their work isn't finished. Friday evening at 5 p.m. they'll host CHA for Game 2 as they get closer to determining which will advance to the second round of the MAIS playoffs. Although CA was able to win Game 1 soundly, Stanley said he and his players aren't expecting their opponents to just lie down and give them the series.

"They're a really good team. They're a lot better than what the results showed from Tuesday night, and I think they're going to come down here with a bit of a heightened sense of urgency," Stanley said. "We told the guys that we can't come out and treat this one like we have already have a win in the bag and just wait for Game 3. We want to come out strong early and put our foot on their throat. We know who we are as a team, and we believe if we show up and play our brand of baseball, this will be a really fun postseason for us."