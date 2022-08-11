Columbia Academy kicked off its 2022 football season on Friday with a tightly-knit defensive battle at Amite School Center. Although the game could've easily gone either way, the Cougars ended up on the wrong side of two defining plays that allowed the hosting Rebels to narrowly escape with a 6-2 victory.

As is often expected in Week 1 of the high school football season, both offenses struggled to sustain drives early in the contest. It wasn't until the final minute of the first half that CA reached the red zone for the very first time, set up by a Dillon Rowley interception in enemy territory. With just three seconds remaining before the half, the Cougars lined up for a chip-shot field goal to take the lead, but the attempt was blocked and returned to the house for an Amite touchdown. The point after attempt was no good, leaving the Rebels with a 6-0 lead entering the locker room.

Locked in a low-scoring contest, the Cougars' defense turned the pressure up even further in the second half. Senior linebacker Holton Hartzog, who led the team with 13 tackles, forced a fumble to earn an extra offensive possession, and freshman linebacker Logan Buckley earned a big tackle behind the goal line for a safety, narrowing the deficit to 6-2 in the final moments of the third quarter.

Still, CA's offense struggled to capitalize on those opportunities. With under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Eli Beard managed to lead the Cougars deep into enemy territory for an opportunity to capture their first lead of the evening. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, with 30 seconds remaining on the clock, a pass from Beard to Carter Rowell was picked off by a diving Rebels defender in the back of the end zone. The Rebels then lined up in victory formation to take a kneel and seal the win on their home field.

Although the circumstances surrounding the interception were unfortunate, head coach TC Chambliss said the play call was on par with what the Cougars had been doing all night. The passing game was opened up, with Beard completing 17 of 30 attempts for 181 yards and two interceptions. Pairing those with a fumble, the Cougars lost the turnover battle 4-2, which Chambliss believes ultimately made the biggest difference in the contest.

"You know, my message to the team before the game was about overcoming all of those mistakes that come with Week 1," Chambliss said. "We were going to make some, and they were going to make some. It was all going to come down to which team made the fewest. ASC was well prepared — I knew they would be — and we just made more of those mistakes than they did.

"We were determined to throw the football a little bit, which is a little more aggressive than I think most people would've expected from us, but it's something that we've worked on all summer. It's a part of who we want to be. We're going to be a more balanced team than we were last year, when we only threw 93 passes all year. We threw 30 in just the first game. We committed to being a well-balanced team, and we don't want to end up just hoping and praying that we can complete long passes at the end of each contest. That last play didn't work out in our favor, but we're going to learn from it and keep growing as a team."

Chambliss said he was encouraged by the demeanor of his first-year quarterback after the contest. Although Beard was disappointed with the outcome, he showed an eagerness to learn from the mistakes in his debut under center, along with the resilience to bounce back strong next time he takes the field with the Cougars.

"I was really proud of Eli. Of course, he was disappointed, just like we all were, but the first words that came out of his mouth after the game were, 'Well, what did you see, coach? What can I do to get better?' And that's why he is the quarterback," Chambliss said. "That's just the kind of kid he is. It hurt. It hurt a bunch of our kids, and that's why I love this group so much is because they do care. He felt like he was responsible, even though the loss was on all of us, but that's just who he is and why he's such a great leader.

"But he's ready to roll. We're going to watch film on Monday and get back at it, and he'll be just fine."

For the Cougars' defense, the film will be a pleasure to watch. The unit never once allowed the Rebels to cross the 50-yard line, allowing only 84 total yards and five first downs with seven tackles for loss, an interception, a fumble recovery and a safety in the contest. Chambliss said his defense did everything in its power to put the Cougars in position to win, and he's excited to see what's in store for the next three months with this fierce defensive lineup leading the way.

"The defense played lights out. To hold a team to 84 yards and not let them cross midfield like that takes a lot of guts and grit, and that's just an unbelievable group we've got on that side of the ball," Chambliss said. "We've still got plenty to work on, but when you can get a group to play that hard and maintain the fundamentals we teach them even though they're gassed, that's just incredible.

"Coach Stanley called a phenomenal game, and he's got those guys in mid-season form. They're the heart and soul of this team right now. They gave us every chance we could've asked for to win the game, and it's our job to put the offense in position to capitalize on those chances. We'll get there."

This Friday, the Cougars will be back on their home turf to host Silliman Institute in their first home game of the season, with an opportunity to wipe the taste of last week's loss out their mouths with a win over the Wildcats.