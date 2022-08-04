The Columbia Academy Lady Cougars kicked off the 2022 softball season Saturday, competing in a tournament hosted by Simpson Academy.

The varsity squad competed in four contests, taking wins against Centreville Academy (12-5) and Copiah Academy (1-0) while falling short in losses to Parklane Academy (2-1) and Simpson Academy (11-1).

Several Lady Cougars made strong first impressions to start the season, including a pair who launched moonshots in their very first weekend of action. Sophomore Allie Watts launched a solo line shot that cleared the scoreboard in CA’s contest against Parklane, and senior Abby Pevey blasted a three-run bomb later in the afternoon to lead the team in a win over Centreville.

The JV Lady Cougars opened up their season as well with a strong showing against the hosts from Simpson, resulting in a 4-1 victory.

The Lady Cougars’ home opener was originally slated for July 29 but was postponed by their opponents from Sylva Bay Academy. Fans won’t have to wait long to see them in action, however, as they’re scheduled a rematch against Simpson on their home field Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday the Lady Cougars will travel to take part in another tournament at Copiah Academy before returning to home to host PCS on Monday.