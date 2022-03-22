The East Marion Eagles (5-10, 4-5) are eager to get back on track following three straight losses to Loyd Star in district play.

Knowing all of their goals are still within reach, head coach Mandell Echols and his players have now turned their focus towards West Lincoln for this week's series and the chance to continue climbing their way up the Region 7-2A standings.

Head coach Mandell Echols said the Eagles need to focus on stronger fundamentals and limiting mental mistakes, which played a large role in their lack of success against Loyd Star. The Hornets blanked the Eagles 10-0 in the first two contests and won the third 15-1, which Echols said exposed weaknesses both offensively and defensively for East Marion.

"The first thing I told them was that we're too playing too passively," Echols said. "We've got to be more aggressive at the plate. Defensively, we're making too many fielding errors, and our pitchers are walking too many batters. I told them if you walk nine players, that makes it really hard to beat a good baseball team."

Despite the three losses, East Marion remains tied with West Lincoln third place behind Loyd Star and Bogue Chitto in the Region 7-2A standings, making this week's series an important one for both the Eagles and the Bears as they battle it out for sole possession of the No. 3 seed during the final stretch of regular-season competition.

"As of right now we're in the playoffs," Echols said. "Right now it's going to depend on what we do against West Lincoln to determine whether we make it in at third or fourth in the region. We just have to be ready to compete, throw strikes and be aggressive enough at the plate to get guys on base and create offense for ourselves when we need it most."

The first game of East Marion's series against West Lincoln was postponed to Thursday due to weather and will be played at West Lincoln. On Friday, the Eagles will host the Bears in a double-header to close out the series.