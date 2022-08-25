By Brad Crowe

This time last year, Columbia Academy head coach TC Chambliss said he and his players spent much of the offseason getting to know one another, building the chemistry and trust it takes for any team to be successful. Now that that's been established, he believes the Cougars are ready to take the next step in their quest to bring the program back to prominence in MAIS competition.

The Cougars are coming off a 3-9 season in 2021, although Chambliss believes his squad would've come away with five wins had just a couple more plays gone their way over the course of the fall. With a year of familiarity now under his belt, he feels more confident about putting each player in position to maximize his impact on the field.

"When I first got here, there were certain things we tried to install on the field that just didn't work out. We really won't get anywhere by just saying, 'Well, that's just because you weren't doing this correctly.' We want to cater what we do to fit the strengths of our players," Chambliss said. "Now, our kids feel confident in knowing there's a reason for everything we do out there. We do this because this kid is a great tackler, and we do this because that kid has a lot of speed. It's all about knowing what our players do well and putting them in position to utilize those abilities as best they can."

For the Cougars, who enter the fall with 29 on the roster, a lot of their offensive success will depend on their ability to establish the running game, which means several players will see time in the backfield at halfback, fullback and the Z position. The starters in that department will be a trio of returning seniors, with Riley Bond clearing the path at fullback, Carter Rowell lining up at Z and Preston Sauls starting at halfback. Sauls led all returning Cougars in production a season ago, with 675 rushing yards on 8.8 yards per carry and six touchdowns during his junior campaign despite dealing with a lingering ankle injury that kept him from suiting up for several games.

In order for that group to have success, the Cougars will need to win battles in the trenches, an area that Chambliss said has been a focal point for his team throughout spring and summer workouts. They're eager to rewrite the script when it comes to their public perception, and Chambliss is pleased with the work they've put in to reach that goal.

"You know, a lot of people give our offensive line a lot of flack, but I'm really excited to see what this group does this year," Chambliss said. "I know how hard coach (Dylan) Rhodes has been working with those guys. That's really been a point of emphasis for us, and just to see on film how much that unit grew from the first game of last season to the final game, you can really see the strides they've been making."

Though several contributors from last year's O-line are back in the mix, competition for those starting spots will continue into the start of the season. The one spot that has already been cemented is junior Nick Reagan's post at left tackle, bringing a strong 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame to the quarterback's blindside. Returning starter Ethan King, Blake McDonald, Hunter Herring, Zach Zehentner and incoming transfer from Lucedale, Zeke Todd, are all competing for time at the remaining four spots across the offensive front.

"The way I see it, until five guys step up and take total control of those spots, they're probably all going to play," Chambliss said. "You know, I'd rather have six who can play and want to compete than to have four and a half who aren't putting in that same level of work. As long as they can maintain that standard that we want them to uphold, I have no problem rotating six kids in and out of those positions."

Under center for the Cougars at quarterback will be senior Eli Beard, a two-way standout who led the county with eight interceptions as a defensive back last fall and took advantage of an open opportunity to seize the starting QB spot during summer workouts. Chambliss said Beard has done everything asked of him as a leader of the team, and the Cougars feel confident moving forward with the ball in his hands.

"Eli's just a really gifted, really hard-working kid. He pays attention to detail and focuses on all the small things that you like to see out of a quarterback," Chambliss said. "Eli is just one of those guys who's willing to do whatever his team needs him to do to win. You know, 'Just hop on my back and let's go.'"

He'll have a pair of large targets to throw to in the starting lineup, with 6-foot-2 Caleb King at receiver and 6-foot-2 Caston Brown at tight end. Senior Carter Rowell, an elusive threat with the ball in his hands, returns on the outside as well. He likely will get some carries throughout the year as well, as the Cougars try to take advantage of his quickness, speed and elite contact balance.

Defensively, the Cougars feel good about their athleticism in the secondary, with junior Cole Fortenberry rejoining the team at cornerback and Hayden Brumfield starting at corner on the other end. Dillon Rowley will get the start at free safety, with Beard reclaiming his post at strong safety. Sauls and Holton Hartzog will lead the unit as inside linebackers, alongside Holdyn Sandifer and Landon McNabb.

The Cougars' edge rush will be led by Bond and Brentley Suggs as the starting defensive ends. Herring, King and several others are in continued competition for playing time at defensive tackle.

Only time will tell whether the Cougars will make the strides they want to see, as well as whether those strides will help bolster the win column during the months ahead. But Chambliss and his staff are confident in the work their players have continued putting in and the mindset they've maintained as the 2022 season approaches.

"Just to have that normalness of everyone knowing one another and being comfortable enough to joke around with one another but also hold one another accountable is huge for any team,” he said. “It also really helps to understand your players and know which ones respond to certain things because not all kids respond to the same types of coaching. It just feels more like a team, you know? The eggshells are by the wayside now. Everyone's working hard to build this team into what we want it to be, and we're excited to play some football."

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY, WHICH WAS FEATURED IN THE C-P'S FOOTBALL MAGAZINE WAS WRITTEN PRIOR TO CA'S FIRST TWO GAMES OF THE SEASON.