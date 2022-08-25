The CA Lady Cougars saw limited action over the past week due to weather conditions throughout the area, but they made quick work of the competition they did have, earning a big win over Centreville Academy to build momentum entering the fourth week of their regular season schedule.

CA was dominant in its most recent home game Aug. 16, shutting out Centreville 10-0 in only five innings of action. Carlee Pounds was selected as the Lady Cougars' 'G.O.A.T. chain' winner for her phenomenal performance in the circle, pitching all five innings and allowing one hit, one walk and no runs while striking out four. Of the 53 pitches Pounds delivered on the evening, 33 were strikes, allowing the Lady Cougars to pull away with ease for a sizeable victory.

Pounds' performance came just days after yet another solid pitching performance from sophomore Macey Branch. Despite losing their leading pitcher, Abby Pevey, to an injury, head coach Kyle Wilks said his younger players have continued to answer the call with strong performances in the circle during Pevey's absence.

"We kind of had to regroup a little bit whenever Abby got hurt, but the one thing I believe we do have to help with that is pitching depth," Wilks said. "Even though they're young, we've got several good pitchers who are ready to go when we need them."

Several Lady Cougars saw success in the batter's box. Allie Watts, Branch and Molly Sistrunk led the way, each batting 2-for-2 with a combined four runs and 3 RBI. Back-to-back RBI singles for Branch and Sistrunk created a wave of momentum that carried CA to a 7-0 advantage after only one inning of play. With another pair of runs in the second and one final RBI single from Molly Sauls in the fifth, the Lady Cougars run-ruled the visitors from Centreville en route to a third consecutive win.

CA's following contests against Simpson, Brookhaven Academy, Wayne Academy and Silliman were postponed due to weather and field conditions. If the forecast allows, they'll return to action Aug. 27 as they take part in Wayne Academy's Round Robin tournament at Jones College.

Despite the recent weather delays, Wilks said he's pleased with where his team stands entering Week 4 of its regular season schedule and looks forward to watching his young players continue to grow as they make their way towards a highly competitive September slate of competition.

"We've played a lot of really good teams and good pitching early, so our girls have been tested at the plate, and I think we're starting to see the benefits of that," Wilks said. "The main thing for us right now is that we're starting to swing the bat really well, which is great to see at the start of your district schedule. We've still got plenty of room to improve, and Mother Nature hasn't exactly been our friend here recently, but we're making progress.

“The more we get to compete, the more we'll keep growing and getting better as a team.”