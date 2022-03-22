The Columbia track and field team brought its A-game Friday when hosting the Region 7-4A track and field meet at Walter Payton Field. Several Wildcats brought home blue ribbons for winning individual events, and both the boys and girls teams earned first place overall.

The Wildcats stood out from start to finish in all areas, with seven girls and 10 boys placing first in their individual events. Even more placed within the top four in each event, which head coach Earnestine Dillon explained was the ultimate goal because it allows them to advance to the next round of competition.

"You have to place within the top four to advance to the next round," Dillon said. "One of our goals is to get as many kids as we can to this year's South State meet, which will also be held here at Columbia on Saturday, April 23."

Wildcats of all ages excelled at Friday's meet, including seventh-graders Klila Sellers and Kristian Cowart. Sellers won first place in the girls 400-meter dash (1:08.20), and Cowart won first place in the girls 3200-meter run (19:10.47).

Junior Katie Gates earned two blue ribbons, finishing first in both the 100-meter hurdles (15.18) and the 300-meter hurdles (49.43), and ninth-grader Jikira Brown earned a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.74).

In the field events, ninth-grader Peyton Hanks earned first place in the pole vault (6.00 feet), and senior Patrice Oatis placed first in the triple jump (34.01 feet).

The girls relay teams earned four first-place finishes, winning the 4x100-meter relay (53.68), the 4x200-meter relay (1:46.78), the 4x400-meter relay (4:45.27) and the 4x800-meter relay (14:18.19).

The boys representing Columbia were just as dominant. Senior LaJarius Youngblood earned first place in both the 100-meter dash (11.18) and the 200-meter dash (22.40). Sophomore Amarion Fortenberry won multiple events as well, finishing first in the 100-meter hurdles (15.61) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.37). Junior DJ Cloyd leaped into first place for both the long jump (21.04 feet) and the triple jump (44.00 feet).

Senior Christopher Magee won first place in the 400-meter dash (54.47), and ninth-grader Landon Lenior won first in the 800-meter run (2:18.29).

In the field events, freshman Trevor Williamson placed first in the pole vault (21.04 feet), and junior Ethan Morris placed first in the discus throw (132.00 feet).

Just as well, the boys swept the four team relay races, being first to the finish line in the 4x100-meter relay (44.83), the 4x200-meter relay (1:32.28), the 4x400-meter relay (3:48.02) and the 4x800-meter relay (10:17.39).

The Wildcats competed at another region meet Wednesday at Pass Christian, but results were unavailable at press time. Dillon said while she is extremely proud of all the student athletes who continue to represent Columbia at a high level with each opportunity, she isn't necessarily surprised by their ongoing success.

"We expected it," Dillon said of the Wildcats' accomplishments. "These students are very talented and have worked extremely hard at their crafts. We want to continue competing at a high level in order to reach our ultimate goals for the season, but for now we're just taking it all one meet at a time."