With district play now in full throttle, Marion County's softball teams are competing for the chance to climb their way up the standings and put themselves in playoff position. The West Marion Lady Trojans earned three wins over the past week, adding to their surging momentum as a top-tier team in Region 8-3A, while the Columbia Lady Wildcats and East Marion Lady Eagles stumbled in losses to tough competition.

For the Lady Trojans, district play began March 24 with a resounding 14-0 win over region rival Perry Central. A six-run surge for West Marion ended the contest after just four innings after having scored two or more runs in each of the first three. Paris Thompson, Lainey Brumfield, Kady Stringer, Izzy Pittman and Gracie Odom each hit .500 or higher from the plate, leading the Lady Trojans to a 10-2 advantage in hits. Odom led the way offensively, hitting 3-for-3 from the plate with four runs and 3 RBI.

Olivia Miller earned the win from the pitching circle, fanning seven Lady Bulldog batters through three innings and allowing only two hits, and Izzy Pittman stepped in to close out the contest in the fourth and earn the save.

On Friday, West Marion hosted a non-district showdown against Columbia and found similar success, powering its way to a 13-1 victory in four innings over the Lady Wildcats. Odom shined yet again, hitting 4-for-4 with three runs and 3 RBI, and Miller led off the game with a homer and went the distance in the circle with four strikeouts and one earned run allowed.

The Lady Trojans returned to district play on Monday to close out their first series against Perry Central, dominating yet again en route to a 13-3 victory. This time the Lady Bulldogs amassed nine hits but were only able to cash in a third of them for runs due to stellar fielding by West Marion. Miller led the Lady Trojans at the plate with three hits, three runs and 2 RBI, while Pittman pitched for the win with six strikeouts through five innings.

Monday's victory extended the Lady Trojans' winning streak to four games, boasting a 13-3 overall record and are tied with Jefferson Davis County for first place in the region with a 2-0 start to district play. West Marion hosted Our Lady Academy on Tuesday, but the results were unavailable at press time. The team will travel to OLA for a rematch on Thursday and return home for a non-district game against Seminary on Saturday.

For the Lady Wildcats, last week's loss to West Marion marked their first game since returning to action from spring break. The team sits at 9-9 overall and 0-1 in district play, with an opportunity to regain momentum on Friday when they host cross-town rival East Marion.

East Marion will be searching for momentum of its own after last week's losses of 20-1 to Loyd Star and 15-0 to West Lincoln. With a 3-11 overall record and an 0-2 mark in district play, the Lady Eagles will look for their first district win at home on Thursday in a rematch against Loyd Star.