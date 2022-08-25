The West Marion Trojans received one final dress rehearsal Friday, hosting Franklin County in a jamboree to fine-tune their game plan before Week 1 of the regular season. Although head coach Brandon Thornhill said the final score of the scrimmage was not his team's biggest priority, the Trojans put on a show for the hometown fans with an impressive 19-0 win over two quarters of action.

Thornhill said that, entering Friday's jamboree, his main priority was to see his players go about their business the right way from start to finish. From showing up on time and getting dressed for the game to the way they carry themselves on the sidelines, he wanted to see the Trojans prove they can manage all of the small tasks that must take place for things to run smoothly under the Friday night lights.

"I told them that it really is like a dress rehearsal for us. We wanted to make sure we took care of the little things, even before we ever get onto the field," Thornhill said. "We wanted to make sure everyone dressed the right away and took care of their pregame responsibilities so that things can run smoothly once we get onto the field, and I thought we did a great job with all of that.

"As for the game itself, I told them just to go out there and have fun. You know, these kids only get so many opportunities to go out there and enjoy playing this game, and we don't want to get so caught up in what we're doing that we take those opportunities for granted. I wanted them to just enjoy the moment and do what we've prepared all summer to do."

The Trojans certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves, delivering a dominant performance from start to finish. Not only did West Marion hold its opponent scoreless, but the offense flexed its abiity to move the ball with three big touchdowns by senior standout Jakaden Mark.

West Marion's first trip to the red zone was coated with yellow flags, as three consecutive penalties forced the offense into a third-and-goal from the 16-yard line. Nevertheless, the drive ended with a screen pass from Jude Stringer to Mark, who leaped into the corner of the end zone for the first touchdown of the night. Late in the first quarter, Eli Rockco recorded an interception for the Trojans, and Mark burst through a gap for a 60-yard touchdown run on the following play. The point after attempt was no good, leaving the Trojans with a 13-0 lead entering the second quarter.

With just under two minutes remaining in the second and final quarter of the scrimmage, Mark found the end zone again, making the first tackler miss and darting down the home sideline untouched for a 40-yard touchdown run. Freshman Ashton Franklin then ended the night on yet another high note, recovering a fumble with 13 seconds remaining to allow West Marion to take a knee and claim the victory.

"I thought things went about as well as we could've hoped as a coaching staff," Thornhill said of the performance. "There were some penalty issues and other little kinks to work out, but that's always the case this time of year. Those things will sort themselves out. I thought our approach was good, and our players did a great job of executing the things we wanted to execute. But now we're moving on to the games that count, so we'll have to continue to get better week after week to get to where we want to be at the end of the season."

The Trojans will open their regular season schedule on the road Aug. 26 against cross-county rival East Marion in a battle for bragging rights and a leg up in the hunt for the Marion County Football Championship.