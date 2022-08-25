Head coach Chip Bilderback made it clear that Friday night's scrimmage against Greene County was not about keeping score, electing not to put any points on the scoreboard after each touchdown, but that didn't stop the Wildcats from pouring it on in what would've resulted in a 21-7 advantage for Columbia through two quarters of action.

Entering their final dress rehearsal before kicking off the season, the Wildcats were focused on the process rather than the end result. Bilderback said he wanted his players to prioritize three key goals that they hope to accomplish each and every time they take the field for competition, regardless of whether it takes place in the offseason, regular season or postseason.

"The three goals we established are that we wanted to be the most excited team, we wanted to be the team with the most class and we wanted to be a team that grows together," Bilderback explained. "A lot of guys have been competing really hard to earn their own opportunities on this year's team, but it's important to remember that we're all Wildcats, and we're fighting for everything together, not against each other."

Columbia seemed to have accomplished just that, which was reflected in the outcome, albeit technically scoreless. The Wildcats established themselves early on both sides of the ball, forcing a punt on Greene County's first drive and moving the ball down the field with ease to reach pay dirt. Jalon Anderson punched the ball across the goal line on a 1-yard touchdown run to end Columbia's opening drive, and Caymen Watts found the end zone on a 20-yard run to end the following drive and earn what would've been a 14-0 advantage after the first quarter of action. Watts' score was set up by a spectacular 35-yard catch for sophomore AJ Lewis on a pass delivered by junior Collin Haney, who Bilderback believes is coming along really well as the Wildcats' new starting signal caller.

"I thought that there were moments when (Collin) showed flashes of his skill and athleticism, and there were moments when he showed his youth," Bilderback said. "I think a lot of that is going to sort itself out as he gains more experience. We're excited about his progress, and we're looking forward to building on that over the course of the season."

A shovel pass around the right side allowed Greene County's KJ Miller to find the edge and break free for a 50-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but that would be the visitors' only trip to the end zone in a mostly dominant showing for Columbia's defense. Later in the second, a 35-yard run by Amarion Fortenberry put the Wildcats back on the 1-yard line, and freshman running back Mac McDaniel reached pay dirt with a touchdown run on the very next snap.

Greene County took possession with just seconds remaining in the scrimmage, and the Wildcats defense capitalized on one last opportunity to make an impact as freshman cornerback Tra Lewis snagged an interception to end the contest on yet another high note.

"I thought our effort was great, and I thought our kids were really excited to be back out there playing football. That was really big for me because it's been a really long, hectic year," Bilderback said. "We've got a lot of hard work ahead of us in order to prepare for the grind of a long season and all the obstacles that come with that. It's going to be a challenge, but our guys have really embraced that process, so we're ready to get after it."

The next time Columbia takes the field to compete, not only will it count but it'll be a battle of two Class 4A contenders as the Wildcats host Mendenhall in their regular season opener Aug. 26.