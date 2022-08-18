This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Subway's Antrinice Carter.

Q: Where were you born?

A: I was born in Jackson.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I went to Brookhaven.

Q: Where do you work?

A: Subway!

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: My customers! I love getting to talk with them each day.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: Probably the rush we get around lunchtime.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned on the job?

A: I've learned the importance of patience, for sure.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: My sister, Annetra Diggs. My mother passed away when I was two, and it's just always been me and her.

Q: Do you have children?

A: I have five children: Jimmarcus Williams, Jimmarious Williams, Hunnish Williams, Azarion Carter and Arlandus Carter.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: Fried pork chops with rice and gravy.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I'd love to visit Jamaica. My hope is to be able to go there for my 40th birthday.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: All of my spare time gets spent here at Subway.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: I really like the schools. My children go to Columbia, and they love it.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: Steven Seagal.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: I don't know if I could point to just one, but I would say that having my children was the most impactful thing to happen in my life.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I'd like to try scuba diving.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Funny, outgoing and understanding.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: As someone who cracked a lot of jokes and made people laugh. -

— By Brad Crowe