The Columbia Wildcats returned to district play on Monday, hosting the undefeated Sumrall Bobcats with an opportunity to get a taste of competition against one of the MHSAA's top-ranked baseball teams. A late offensive outburst allowed the Bobcats to pull away for a 14-4 victory in the sixth inning, but head coach Kyle Lindsey believes his players should feel confident knowing they proved their ability to go toe-to-toe with the toughest opposition that Region 7-4A has to offer.

"I thought we played really well through the first four innings or so," Lindsey said. "Everyone knows what a great program Sumrall has and how tough they are to compete with, but I really thought we went toe-to-toe with them through the first four innings or so. Unfortunately, things just kind of derailed down the backstretch. We were saving arms for Friday night, and Sumrall got a few big hits that made the difference."

The Wildcats held their ground for most of the contest, even claiming a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth after stringing together three hits and capitalizing on a pair of Sumrall fielding errors. Their first run came by way of a solo shot slapped over the left field wall by junior Eli Lowery in the bottom of the first, bringing his team-high home run total to 4 through 16 games in 2022.

"Eli is a really good hitter," Lindsey said of Lowery, who also hit a pair of home runs last week in a win over FCAHS. "He's got the juice. I think for him the biggest thing is just continuing to work and become more consistent at the plate. He does a lot for us, but I believe he can be an even better player than he already is if he continues to improve."

Reluctant to accept their first loss of the season, the Bobcats powered their way back into the lead with 3 runs in the fifth, followed by eight runs in the sixth to end the game an inning early. For the Wildcats and many other teams throughout Class 4A, Lindsey said the key to handing Sumrall its first loss will be finding enough depth in the bullpen to keep them on their heels at the plate for a full seven innings.

"I know we aren't the only ones out there who wish we had as many arms to work with as Sumrall," Lindsey said. "That's just what you have to expect when you play a great baseball team."

Wildcats starting pitcher Dylan Wallace surrendered six runs on five hits and tossed five strikeouts through just over four innings of work on the mound, while Naji Cain and Carter Smith led the team offensively with two hits apiece.

Monday's loss brought Columbia's record to 10-6 overall and 1-2 in district play, with a rematch against the Bobcats scheduled for Friday evening at Sumrall. With seven district contests still to be played over the final month of their regular-season schedule, Lindsey and the Wildcats hope this week's challenges will propel them to success throughout April as they continue battling to earn a trip to the playoffs.

"We're playing good baseball, but we've got plenty of room for growth and improvement over the next month," Lindsey said. "I think what we're looking at around the top tier of 4A (competition) is a group of teams that don't make careless mistakes or give up free bases. We're going to continue working towards that, and I'm looking forward to seeing if we can take what we learned Monday and use it to our benefit on Friday."