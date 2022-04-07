East Marion's baseball season came to a close Saturday, with a first-round playoff series loss to Mize marking the end of a successful campaign for head coach Mandell Echols and the Eagles.

The Eagles pushed the Bulldogs in two highly competitive games during the series. Down 8-1 on the road in Friday's opener, East Marion rallied with five runs in the top of the fourth. Defensively, they held the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for three consecutive innings, but an extra pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth allowed Mize to pull away for a 10-6 victory.

JT Jones had a huge day offensively for the Eagles, batting 3-for-3 with a grand slam for 4 RBI in the fourth inning. Ashton Alfred was perfect at the plate as well, batting 2-for-2 with a pair of singles. Kyler Collins struck out five and allowed seven hits through five innings as the starting pitcher.

Echols said while he was proud of the way his team battled back to give themselves a chance late in the contest, early miscues and mistakes ultimately came back to bite them, which is an area in which the Eagles will need continued growth as they enter the offseason and look toward spring 2023.

"I told them that any time you give up a lot of free bases with walks or errors, it's going to be really hard to beat a good baseball team," Echols said. "A lot of it was just our approach to the ball, not always using the best fundamentals and letting those little mistakes build up that can cost you a ball game."

In Game 2 at home Saturday, the Eagles pulled ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and maintained the lead until the fourth, when the Bulldogs bounced back to score three runs. Again, Mize tacked on two more in the sixth to cushion the lead before one last rally attempt by the home team in the seventh. East Marion scored one and put two runners in scoring position before a triple play retired the side and brought the series to an end with a 5-3 loss.

Jones, Jack Johnson and Caden Mingo each recorded an RBI in the contest. Jacob Johnson reached base twice on walks and capitalized on the opportunity to score a pair of runs. Jones also delivered a valiant effort on the mound, striking out nine and allowing 11 hits through a full seven innings of work as the Game 2 starter.

The Eagles finished the season with an 11-11 overall record and an 8-4 record in district play for a third-place finish in the Region 7-2A standings. They ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, capped off with a walk-off home run on Senior Night, to cement their spot as a No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Echols said he was extremely pleased with the effort and growth of his team throughout the season and looks forward to returning to the field with more room to prove in the spring of 2023.

"These guys really learned how to fight. There have been several games throughout the year where we fell behind early, but they just keep fighting and clawed their way back to get wins," Echols said. "They're becoming a lot more aggressive and confident in their skills, which is something we've worked on all year, and I'm really proud of them. We're going to keep working and continue getting better."