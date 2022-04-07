An exciting Wildcats baseball season reached its end Saturday, as the Pass Christian Pirates topped Columbia in a first-round series to survive and advance in the MHSAA playoffs.

Head coach Kyle Lindsey said he and his players felt really good about the opportunity in front of them as they prepared for the series against the Pirates, but a few early mishaps and bad breaks put them behind the eight-ball, and their attempts to rally back just fell a bit short.

"It's always tough. You never really prepare yourself for that last talk of the year in the outfield to the guys," Lindsey said. "We've got a big group of seniors that we're going to miss, but they played their hearts out. I wish we were still playing, but this was a very successful year for us, and I know there are still great things ahead for this program."

The Pirates managed to steal Game 1 at Columbia Friday in what nearly became a momentous comeback victory for the Wildcats. After falling behind 7-1 in the second inning due to an onslaught of early errors, Columbia powered its way back into the ball game with six runs through the last five innings. With the tying run on third base in the bottom of the seventh, Pass Christian's Peyton Lacy tossed back-to-back strikeouts to retire the side and hand the Wildcats an 8-7 loss.

Hayden Adkins and Dylan Wallace spurred the late comeback attempt with strong performances at the plate. Adkins hit 2-for-2 with a pair of runs and an RBI, and Wallace hit 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot with a run and an RBI.

Wallace started on the mound, allowing only one hit in two innings, but surrendered six runs due to five early fielding errors. Dylan Broom pitched the final five innings, striking out three and allowing one run on two hits.

Saturday's rematch at Pass Christian saw another offensive burst propel the Pirates to an early 8-0 lead. Carter Smith scored on a balk in the fourth, and Collin Haney scored on another balk in the seventh, but the Wildcats were unable to get enough bats going to erase the deficit, falling 8-2 in what ultimately became their final contest of the 2022 season.

Smith was 1-for-3 at the plate with one run in the finale. Nik Carney took the mound in the third and delivered three impressive innings of work, striking out five with no runs allowed on one hit.

The Wildcats finished the season with an overall record of 19-10 and a 6-4 mark in district play for second place in the Region 7-4A standings. Ten players finished with batting averages higher than .300, led by Wallace who hit .412 with 19 RBI and a pair of home runs in his junior campaign. He also led the team in innings pitched (45.1) and strikeouts (67), followed by Broom who posted a team-low 2.36 ERA with 44 strikeouts through 35.2 innings on the mound. Lindsey said the amount of production the Wildcats received from underclassmen this season leaves him optimistic about the lessons that will be learned and the leadership that will return to the field in 2023.

"These guys accomplished a lot together," Lindsey said. "They were able to make the transition from 3A to 4A and finish second in an extremely competitive district. We've got four starters who will be returning to field positions, and we've got a handful of good arms coming back with a lot of experience.

"At the same time, we've got some big shoes to fill. I challenged the guys who may have been right there on the cusp of playing varsity to prepare themselves because they could be the ones to step up and make a difference for us next spring."

As for the Class of 2022, Lindsey said what he'll remember most about this year's seniors are their competitiveness and resilience, which were crafted through years of hard work and dedication to multiple sports programs as they made their own mark on Columbia High School's rich history in athletics.

"They're some fighters. You always want your players' best, whether it's at practice, in the weight room or in games, and the one thing I'll remember most about these guys is that they always gave me that," Lindsey said. "It didn't matter whether we were up big or down, they fought.

"I had a lot of coaches tell me that they didn't really like to play us because they knew our guys were going to get after it, and that's probably what I'm going to be most proud of whenever I look back on this year and this team."