This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights "Father Christmas" himself, Santa Claus.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born not too long ago in 260 A.D. in a small town called the North Pole.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: UC Santa Barbara. Sigma Pi!

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I have the best job in the whole world! I watch over the elves as they make millions of toys, keep a close check on the naughty and nice lists and deliver gifts all over the world each year the night before Christmas.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: There's no better feeling than giving to others. The free cookies is a pretty big plus, too.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: It's pretty fun to know what everyone is going to get for Christmas before they even get it. Sometimes I have to stop myself from spoiling the surprise!

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: Ever tried climbing a chimney?

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: Always use the restroom before boarding an 8-hour flight.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: Carol Claus.

Q: Do you have children?

A: I have nine. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: Easy! Spaghetti and meatballs topped with parmesan cheese, with a few freshly-baked cookies for dessert.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I travel a lot for work, so I'd rather stay home with the Mrs. during my off time.

Q: What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

A: I've been known to have a couple pints of milk after a long day's work every now and then.

Q: Do you have a favorite reindeer?

A: Good thing reindeer can't read. My favorite would have to be Comet.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: The Christmas spirit! They really go all out with it. Why do you think I built a workshop there?

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: The Grinch. I've got a few things to say to that guy.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: Ice skating! They make it look so fun on Second Street!

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: I always go back to the "Three Big H's". I'm happy, hard-working and honest.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I'd like to be remembered as a big, bearded guy who gave everything he had to put a smile on children's faces.