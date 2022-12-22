The NCAA's three-day early signing period began Dec. 21, and East Marion senior Ka'Ron Weary was among the first local football players to make his intentions for the next level known, electing to sign with the University of South Alabama.

The scholarship opportunity was well-deserved for Weary, who helped lead the Eagles to their second district championship in four seasons. The senior free safety led the team with 83 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven QB pressures, two forced fumbles, an interception and a blocked punt. On offense, where Weary saw time at receiver and quarterback, he logged 30 receptions for 730 yards and nine touchdowns, with an additional 360 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also returned a punt for a score on special teams.

The senior standout said having the opportunity to continue playing at the next level is a dream come true, not only for himself but for the family and friends that have supported him every step of the way as he honed his craft.

"It means everything. I've been working really hard ever since I was little," Weary said. "I know my family's proud of me. They've supported me through it all. I don't think they missed even one game this year. It makes me happy just to see that they're happy."

Weary chose South Alabama over offers from four other universities: Alcorn State, Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech and North Alabama. He also received several JUCO offers. Although it was a tough decision, he said the difference-maker was the fact that he simply felt more at home when he made his official visit to Mobile.

"I actually made an official visit about a week ago, and I committed on my last day there. When I got that feeling, I just knew it was where I belong," he said. "They have a great environment. Everyone there just seems to be on a higher maturity level, and they know what it takes to be great."

East Marion head coach Jerry Fletcher got the opportunity to work with Weary for just one season, and he said it was clear to him from Day 1 that Weary would be an exceptional playmaker, not only for the Eagles in 2022 but for whichever team that would be lucky enough to sign him on the next level of competition.

"The first day I showed up, before I had even signed the contract, I was sitting in my truck with one of my coaching partners, and all the players were on the field working out," Fletcher recalled. "I pointed to Ka'Ron and said, 'That's the man right there.' So he made an impression on me the very first time I saw him. I knew he would be something special.

"And it's not just what he does on the field. He's a natural leader who works really hard at practice and in the class room. I never had to get onto him for not doing things the right way. He's just been a pleasure to coach all the way around."

Fletcher also noted that, even though Weary will be moving to Mobile to make an impact on a revitalized Jaguars football program, the impact he made at East Marion and throughout his community will still be felt for years to come.

"I teach elementary students, and all they ever want to talk about is 'K5.' They all want to be like K5," he said. "And it's not just the elementary kids. The kids in junior high look up to him as well. They watch everything he does, and he's set a tremendous example for them, both on and off the field. We're looking forward to watching him continue to do that on the next level."