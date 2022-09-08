District play is now in full swing for Marion County's three volleyball teams, each of which remain within striking distance of a spot in the MHSAA playoffs as they enter the backstretch of their regular season schedules.

The Columbia Wildcats (7-11, 1-2) have just eight games remaining on their 2022 schedule, and they're hoping to finish strong after falling in four of their past five contests. They hosted the Purvis Tornadoes in their third district matchup Thursday night with an opportunity to leap over Sumrall into third place in the Region 7-4A standings, but they were unable to bounce back from a slow start and ultimately fell 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-12).

As the season has progressed, however, several young players have stepped up into big roles for the Wildcats, creating a lot of optimism about the near future of the program. Sophomore Jakira Brown leads the entire team in kills (66) and blocks (20) while fellow sophomore Mia Miciello leads the squad in aces (49) and receptions (123).

The Wildcats will host Seminary on Sept. 12 for a break in district play before traveling to Sumrall for a big district showdown with Sumrall on Sept. 13.

As for East Marion (9-6, 0-0), the Eagles begin district play Sept. 13 when they host the Mize Bulldogs. The Eagles won five of their final seven games in August, the most recent being a 3-1 home win over Columbia (25-7, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15). They'll have one more tune-up opportunity in non-district play against West Marion on Sept. 12 before hosting the Bulldogs in the first of four district contests scheduled over the next two weeks.

The West Marion Trojans (9-7, 0-2) got off to a tough start in region play this year, falling to St. Patrick 0-3 (11-25, 14-25, 12-25) Aug. 25 and to Our Lady Academy 0-3 (6-25, 4-25, 8-25) Sept. 6. They'll take on their rivals from East Marion on Monday before getting the chance to bounce back in a district rematch against St. Martin on Tuesday. With 11 contests remaining on their regular season schedule, four of which are against district opponents, the Trojans will be looking to finish strong and climb up the Region 8-3A standings, where they sit fourth entering the second full week of September.