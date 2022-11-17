Columbia High School senior Katie Gates has made quite the impact during her short time as a member of the Wildcats track and field team, and she now hopes to carry that success over to Clinton after announcing Nov. 11 that she'll be continuing her academic and athletic career at Mississippi College.

Gates, a three-time state champion in the 100 meter hurdles, narrowed her search down to Mississippi College, the University of South Alabama, Jackson State University and Southeastern University before choosing to sign with the Choctaws. She said attending Mississippi College felt like the right decision for her future, not only as an athlete but as a student in her pursuit of a degree in kinesiology.

"I felt like (Mississippi College) would be my next home and that they would push me to my limits," Gates shared. "They made me feel like I would be more of a name than just a number.

"I want to keep improving when I get to the next level at MC. I want to keep breaking my time, and I want to make a name for myself at MC — and maybe even win a championship. I want to become a stronger and more powerful runner than I am now, and I want to dominate, not only on the track but in my academics."

For now, however, Gates has her sights set on the spring for one last season with the Wildcats track and field team, for which she and her teammates have set rather lofty goals for themselves.

"This is the year of the girls," Gates said. "Our goal is to bring back a state championship as a team for Columbia High School."