The CA Cougars (2-5, 0-1) earned a much-needed victory with an impressive road performance against Centreville Academy, fighting back from an early deficit to claim a 42-30 win over the Tigers in non-district play.

For head coach TC Chambliss, the adversity the Cougars faced early in the contest made the win even more of a testament to the progress they've made as a team over the course of the last seven weeks. After the Tigers recovered an onside kick to start the game and leaped ahead to a 16-0 lead, Chambliss said it would've been easy for his team to get deflated and throw in the towel. But it was the manner in which they responded that ultimately made all the difference in the outcome.

"Everybody was frustrated, but we didn't hit the panic button," Chambliss recalled. "They didn't respond the same way that we had responded to similar things earlier in the season, and I thought that showed growth. When you're rebuilding a program, there are certain steps in the process that you just can't skip. There are moments where you just have to overcome adversity and find ways to claw your way back into the game. That's the position we were in Friday night, and this time I thought our team did a great job of answering the call."

The Cougars' comeback was kickstarted by Carson Daniels, the recipient of a jet sweep who raced 60 yards to the end zone for CA's first touchdown of the evening. Following a three-and-out forced by the Cougars' defense, Carter Rowell punched the ball across the goal line on a 2-yard run and narrowed the deficit to 16-14 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

With under two minutes remaining before half, freshman quarterback Reed Duncan connected with Daniels on a 79-yard touchdown pass. After forcing yet another turnover on downs, Duncan retook the field and hit Hayden Brumfield on a 23-yard touchdown pass that extended CA's lead to 28-16 entering the locker room at halftime.

Centreville battled back in the third quarter, stringing together a pair of touchdown drives to recapture the lead 30-28. Again, the Cougars remained level-headed in the face of adversity and pulled back ahead with an impressive fourth quarter performance to close out the contest. A 42-yard kick return by Daniels set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Preston Sauls to reclaim the lead just moments after losing it, and the Cougars never looked back from there.

Late in the final quarter, a Centreville pass attempt was tipped into the air and intercepted by senior Holton Hartzog, setting the stage for Sauls' second touchdown run of the night, this time from 2 yards out to bring the game to its final score of 42-30.

Of the many areas Chambliss could point to as being significant factors in the win, he said he was most pleased with the success of his freshman quarterback, Duncan, and an offensive line that did a tremendous job of providing a clean pocket for him to throw from throughout the ball game.

"For a young quarterback like him to make those reads and make those throws really just showed maturity beyond his years," Chambliss said of his signal caller. "Our offensive line jelled. So many times during film study, we were able to freeze the frame and see how they were all in the right position, doing what they were supposed to do and playing as one unit rather than five individuals. That's really big for them. They've been tested a lot this season, and I thought it was really big for them to get a taste of what they can do when they work together as a group."

Although it wasn't a district win, Chambliss said the victory over the Tigers was a significant step in the right direction for a Cougars team that was desperate for positive momentum entering the second half of its regular-season schedule. They'll look to build on that success on Friday when they host rival Simpson Academy in their 2022 homecoming game.

"I told them before the game that I was tired of just being close. There were so many situations earlier in the season where we came so close but just couldn't break through when we had our chances," Chambliss said. "I told them let's do more than just get close this time. Let's go in and kick the door down. They answered the call and made play after play to help us get the win. That's exciting to see, and hopefully we can continue to build on that as we move forward in the season."