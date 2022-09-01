After back-to-back weeks of falling just short in the final minutes of competition, Columbia Academy finally finished the job in last Friday's matchup with East Rankin Academy. A complete performance that featured scoring plays both the offense and defense lifted the Cougars to a 28-24 victory over the Patriots and a major confidence boost entering Week 4 of competition.

Put simply, the Cougars were tired of leaving the field empty handed. Their first two contests ended in despair, as both times CA came just one or two plays shy of securing the win. Head coach TC Chambliss said it was time to see his players finish the job and bust through the glass ceiling that had held them down through the first half of August.

"I feel like after the first game, we got a little tensed up, and that kind of made us continue to live within those errors we made in the first game," he said. "I just wanted our guys to relax and play one snap at a time. We knew if we just played within ourselves and stuck to the process that, eventually, good things were going to happen. I think that's ultimately what went right for us on Friday."

Although the points didn't come in a fury, the Cougars kept chipping away at the Patriots' defense with a strong running game that put them in position to claim an early lead. Late in the first quarter, senior running back Preston Sauls punched the ball across the goal line on a seven-yard carry. The point after attempt was unsuccessful, leaving CA with a 6-0 advantage.

The momentum from the score carried into the ensuing drive, as senior linebacker Landon McNabb leaped in front of a screen pass for an interception and returned it 33 yards for another Cougars touchdown. The pick six was the third interception of the season for McNabb, who Chambliss said has continuously stepped up in big moments as a leader for CA's defense.

"We're still seeing teams throw those little bubble screens in his direction that he's already picked off multiple times this year, and I just kind of scratch my head," Chambliss joked. "Of all the plays to make, why throw it right out there in the flats towards a guy who's proven time and time again that he can make that play?

"(Landon) has just been playing like a man possessed. You know, once can be a fluke, and twice is where you go, 'Good for you.' But after seeing a young man play the way he has for three straight weeks, you just have to give credit where it's due. He's paid attention, and he's well prepared. He's been playing lights out, and we think he's one of the best linebackers in Marion County."

The Cougars' only turnover of the ball game occurred early in the third quarter. An interception in CA territory set the Patriots up for a short scoring drive that narrowed the score to 14-6. But the Cougars responded in a timely manner, with Sauls breaking free down the left sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run on the first play of the following drive, returning CA's lead to double digits.

Following a 13-play scoring drive by the Patriots, the Cougars' offense once again stepped up to the plate and answered with a touchdown of its own. Sauls capped off a tremendous performance with his longest run of the night — a 52-yard touchdown run. East Rankin managed to string together one final scoring drive as the clock winded down, but CA held strong and maintained a 28-24 advantage until the final horn sounded.

"We know Preston is capable of having games like this, and he delivered for us in a big way on Friday," Chambliss said of Sauls, who finished the night with 136 yards and three scores. "I thought our offensive line played its best game of the season and did a great job of paving the way for Preston to find opportunities in the open field. We shuffled things around on the line a little bit this week, and it paid big dividends for us."

Having been carried by the Cougars' defense through the first two weeks of play, Chambliss said he knew the time would come when his offense would have to return the favor. Moving forward, the goal is to sustain that offensive production from week to week, knowing all too well that their numbers will be called again to put up big points in order to come away with victories.

"It was just one of those nights where both teams were moving the football and you knew it would come down to whoever could keep answering the bell," Chambliss said. "I wanted to get where we could give our defense a break and score whenever we needed to. I knew that, at some point, the defense would get punched in the mouth and we would have to outscore somebody. We came through when it counted this time, and I was really proud of that. Now we've just got to continue building on that success."

The Cougars carry the momentum from last week's win into a big challenge on the road this Friday, when they travel to Hattiesburg to take on Presbyterian Christian (1-1).