Columbia Academy hosted Woodlawn Prep on Saturday in a showdown between the Cougars and the Wolfpack, the first of what CA head coach Dale Watts said he hopes will be many meetings between the two neighboring programs.

"We're 500 yards apart, and a lot of these kids are friends, so it just makes sense for us to be playing one another," Watts said. "The pastor at Woodlawn, Bro. Jerron Carney, is a good friend of mine. I know their team has to do a lot of traveling, due to the district they play in, so it was a good opportunity for them to come right down the street for a road game, and it was beneficial for us because they have a really sharp team. It was a great challenge to help keep us on our toes for district play. Hopefully next year we'll be able to play a home-and-away series with them."

Rebounding was key in the contest for the Cougars, who slowly pulled away over the course of four quarters to earn a 47-33 victory in their first meeting with the Wolfpack.

The Cougars found early success converting offensive rebounds into points in the paint. Joseph Hasselvander led the team with six points in the first quarter as they built a 14-9 advantage. Hasselvander's production continued throughout the second quarter, tacking on nine more points as the Cougars increased their lead to 29-17 by the end of the first half of play.

Eight points from Woodlawn's Braylon Reed helped the Wolfpack slice into the lead in the third quarter, but timely baskets from Nick Reagan and Gavin Cook helped the Cougars maintain control down the final stretch to seal the 47-33 win.

Hasselvander was the top scorer of the night, racking up 17 points to go with seven rebounds and a pair of steals. Reagan did a little bit of it all for the Cougars, finishing with nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Reed led the Wolfpack with nine points in the contest, followed by Jackson Carney with eight, Drayson Patterson with seven and Cole Sinclair with six.

Both teams returned to action Tuesday, with CA hosting Brookhaven Academy and Woodlawn traveling to Sharkey Issaquena Academy, but results were unavailable at press time. The Cougars will travel to Amite City on Friday for a district showdown with Oak Forest Academy, and the Wolfpack will travel to Lumberton Tuesday for another non-district challenge against the Panthers.