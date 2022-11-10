The East Marion Eagles' magical run to a district title and the Class 2A playoffs came to an end Friday night on their home field. Despite an inspiring comeback from a squad that just refused to quit, the Lake Hornets delivered the final blow in the fourth quarter to hand the Eagles a 21-18 loss in the second round of postseason play.

First-year head coach Jerry Fletcher said it was tough to see the season come to an end for his players because he genuinely believed they had a chance to go the distance, but he is proud of the way the Eagles fought from start to finish and believes the standard that was set by this year's senior group will propel the team to even greater achievements in the years to come.

"It was heartbreaking because I know how badly this group wanted to be the ones to bring a state championship back to East Marion," Fletcher said. "They played their hearts out, but ultimately I felt like special teams cost us the ball game. But it's all right. These young men set the standard for what we expect from our team going forward. When it happens, I'd like to get them each a pendant or something like that because they were truly a big part of turning this thing around."

Both defenses delivered strong performances, particularly in the first quarter as both offenses were held scoreless through the first 12 minutes of action. Early in the second, the Hornets' defense turned its production into points, recovering a fumble by East Marion quarterback LJ Andrews — which many believed should have been ruled as an incomplete pass — and returned it 55 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the evening.

According to Fletcher — along with all but one official from Friday night's crew — the snap should've been replayed due to an inadvertent whistle that was blown during the recovery. The touchdown was allowed to stand, however, which ultimately became a key moment in the overall outcome of the contest.

"I wouldn't have cared if it was us that had scored the touchdown. Rules are rules, and since the referee blew the whistle, that play should've been redone," Fletcher said. "But it is what it is. You can't go back and change it. That's just something you have to deal with in football at times."

On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets' kicker delivered a squib kick into the second layer of the Eagles' return team, which was muffed by the returner and recovered by Lake in Eagles territory. Two plays later, the Hornets reeled off a 28-yard touchdown run to claim a 14-0 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Unwilling to let the game get out of hand, the Eagles' offense responded with its first big drive of the night. Taking advantage of a mismatch on the outside, Andrews connected with Ka'Ron Weary for a spectacular 40-yard throw and catch for East Marion's first touchdown of the ball game. The Eagles' two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, however, leaving Lake with a 14-6 advantage at halftime.

The Eagles' defense forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the second half, and the offense started right back where it left off with similar success. Andrews connected on a deep ball to Caden Mingo, this time for a 46-yard score to cut into the deficit once again. Yet another two-point try fell short of the goal line, leaving the Hornets nursing a 14-12 lead that would hold up for the remainder of the third quarter.

Moments after an interception thrown by Andrews, Kyler "Smoky" Collins burst into the backfield and recovered a fumble to return possession to the Eagles. East Marion then moved the ball fluidly down field, thanks to a pair of spectacular grabs by Weary. The first was a diving catch near midfield that Weary used his legs to secure before it hit the ground, and the second was a 30-yard touchdown reception for which Weary went up and over a defender to catch and stroll into the end zone.

"Ka'Ron gave us everything he had in that ball game," Fletcher said. "He was dealing with some lingering issues that would've kept most kids off the field, but he had no quit in him. I knew he was going to be the man since my first day on campus when I saw how seriously he took his workouts. He's a special, special player, and I can't wait to see what he's going to do on the next level."

Again, the two-point try was unsuccessful, but the Eagles came away with their first lead of the contest, 18-14.

Unfortunately, the lead did not hold for long. A big return on the ensuing kickoff placed the Hornets at East Marion's 25-yard line to start their next drive. Six plays later, they pushed the ball across the goal line for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal to regain the lead, and a successful point-after attempt gave Lake a 21-18 advantage with just under four minutes remaining in regulation.

The Eagles did their best to replicate the success they'd enjoyed in the passing game throughout the contest, with Andrews lobbing up several long balls to Weary and the other receivers on the following drive, but to no avail. The Hornets' defense stood its ground, forcing a turnover on downs and taking a knee to run out the clock and seal the second-round victory.

East Marion finished its 2022 season with a 7-5 record (4-0 against district opponents) and secured its first district championship since 2019. Fletcher says he plans to take the Eagles to Hattiesburg next month to watch the Class 1A State Championship game, with the goal of helping them visualize what they hope to achieve next fall when they retake the field to compete in Region 8-1A.

"That's our goal, to win a state championship, and that'll always be our goal here at East Marion," Fletcher said. "I want them to see that game and visualize what it's like to play on that stage and bring home the trophy. I truly believe we can do that next year, and I'm looking forward to putting in the work with these kids to make it happen."