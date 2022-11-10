This year's list of finalists for the Conerly Trophy, which is presented annually to the top college football player in the state of Mississippi, features Columbia native and East Marion graduate Jarveon Howard, who has left his mark at the next level with a phenomenal 2022 season for the Alcorn State Braves.

The senior running back has arguably been the best in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), leading the conference with 222 carries and 1,209 rushing yards. He's currently the only player in the conference to have surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark, and his 11 touchdowns are also third-best, trailing only UAPB’s Kayvon Britten and Prairie View’s Trazon Connley.

With only two games left on the Braves' regular season schedule, Howard remains within reach of a rare triple crown accomplishment — being the SWAC's season leader in yards, touchdowns and carries.

Other finalists include Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss), Jason Brownlee (Southern Miss), Emmanuel Forbes (Miss. State), Connor Fordham (Belhaven), Patrick Shegog (Delta State), Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State), Moise Tezzo (Millsaps College), Marcus Williams (Miss. College) and Ronnie Thomas (Miss. Valley State).

The winner of the 2022 Conerly Trophy will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 29.