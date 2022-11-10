The Columbia Wildcats basketball team had its roster fully intact for the very first time during Tuesday night's road game against Pearl River Central, and it paid off in a major way. Senior Kendale Johnson started off his senior season with a bang, splashing a corner three at the final buzzer and lifting the Wildcats to a 49-46 victory.

Although he just returned to the hardwood following Friday night's football season finale, Johnson had the hot hand, and everyone in the gym knew it. He had already drained a buzzer beater to end the third quarter as the Wildcats (3-1) fought their way back from a 19-14 halftime deficit. Following a pair of PRC free throws that tied the score with only five seconds remaining in regulation, head coach Brian Butler said he and his players felt confident in Johnson's ability to make one more big shot.

"He wasn't missing, not only in the game but throughout practice as well," Butler recalled. "To come back from football that quickly and be able to adjust and step into a roll like that — that's very unique. You don't find that very often. It's great for our team in the sense that we know we have a guy who's comfortable taking those kinds of shots in big moments."

But Johnson said the final play was not necessarily by design. No timeout was called following the game-tying free throws. Butler simply trusted his point guard, Ceecee Watts, to push the ball up the court quickly and find an open man for one last shot.

"We didn't dial up a play or call a timeout. We just knew we had a few seconds left to make a play, and we executed when we had to," Johnson said.

That said, many in the gym had a feeling that the ball would find Johnson, including the players from PRC. When Watts raced the ball up the right side of the court and dished it out to Johnson in the left-hand corner, a pair of defenders lunged toward him to close the gap and block the shot. With no hesitation, he launched a perfect shot just before the defenders could reach him, swishing it for three final points and a momentous victory for the Wildcats.

Johnson finished the game with 10 points, second only to Lu Prejean, who led the team with 12 points and three makes from the beyond the arc. Following closely behind was Avyon Lewis, who scored eight of his nine points in the final quarter of action to help the Wildcats secure the comeback win.

Butler said the win was significant for multiple reasons, not only because of how the game was won but because of who the Wildcats beat.

"Pearl River Central has a very good basketball team. They're very well structured, very well coached and very disciplined," Butler said. "It made it a bigger win for us because we weren't just playing anybody on the schedule. We were playing a great team, and we competed at a high level from start to finish."

Although Butler is excited to finally have his roster at full strength, he said the Wildcats' mentality and approach to each game will remain the same as they prepare for Friday night's road contest against the West Marion Trojans (0-5).

"We still have the same goals each time we take the court. These guys who are returning from football, they're accustomed to excellence and competing at a high level against tough competition, so our mentality as a team doesn't change at all," Butler said. "We want to win our district and put ourselves in position to compete for state championships, so hopefully we can keep growing as a team and closer to those goals with each game."