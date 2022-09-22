The CA Lady Cougars will kick off postseason play this weekend with a trip to Brookhaven to compete in the 2022 Class 5A South State Fast-Pitch Tournament.

The Lady Cougars finished third in the District 4 standings behind Copiah Academy and Oak Forest Academy, which placed them in a first-round matchup against the No. 2 seed from District 3, Cathedral Catholic. The game will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the winning team advancing to the second round with another matchup at 3 p.m.

The tournament will be played in a double elimination format, meaning if the Lady Cougars fall to Cathedral Catholic on Saturday morning, they'll take on the loser between Brookhaven Academy and ACCS for a chance to move forward and keep their postseason hopes alive.

The overall winner of the South State tournament will be crowned Monday afternoon and receive the chance to move on and compete for an MAIS State Championship.