A pair of West Marion Lady Trojans softball players announced their intentions to compete on the Division I level Nov. 9. Olivia Miller signed with Texas Southern University, and teammate Paris Thompson chose to sign with Alcorn State University.

Both Lady Trojans are coming off exceptional junior campaigns. Miller batted .606 from the plate last spring with five home runs and 32 RBI. As a pitcher, she posted a 3.03 ERA, striking out 80 and allowing only 33 earned runs through 76 innings in the pitching circle. Thompson batted .486 on the season, racking up 33 runs on 35 hits through 94 plate appearances.

Head coach Cory Odom said during last Thursday's signing that he knew Miller and Thompson were special student athletes from the very first time he watched them compete. Not only is he excited to see what they can help the team accomplish over the season to come, but he's excited to see what they achieve both on and off the field as they transition into the next chapter of their lives.

"If you coach long enough, there comes a time when you run across certain players, and it takes you about two seconds to realize there's something really special about them," Odom said. "They just have intangibles that you can't coach because they were given to them by their Heavenly Father. I'm so proud of both these girls because you don't get to this moment without a lot of personal sacrifices, a lot of commitment and a lot of blood, sweat and tears."

Miller and Pittman both took the time to thank the many who helped them along the way in their journey as student athletes.

"I am proud to announce that I will be furthering my academy and athletic career at Alcorn State University," Miller said. "I am very thankful for all the love and support from my parents throughout this journey. Thank you to the coaches who have shaped me into the player I am today. Thank you to all of my teammates throughout the years that have pushed me to be the best I can be. Also, a big thanks to God for the countless blessings he has given me and for the path he has put me on."

"After careful thought and consideration, I am proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Texas Southern University," Thompson said. "I want to thank my parents, family and friends for their love and support throughout this journey. Thank you to all of the coaches who helped mold me into the player that I am today. I'm thankful for the teammates who cheered for and encouraged me throughout the years. Most of all, I want to thank God for His many blessings and (for) giving me the strength and ability to play the game of softball."