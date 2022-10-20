A year ago this week, the East Marion Eagles were 2-7 coming off a disappointing loss to Sacred Heart, spiraling towards a 48-0 loss to Velma Jackson in the first round of the playoffs. Now, they're entering the final week of the 2022 regular season having already claimed the Region 7-2A title and riding high off momentum from a four-game winning streak.

Talent wise, not much has changed for the Eagles over the past 365 days, particularly on an offense that features a large number of returning starters. Production wise, new head coach Jerry Fletcher's system has allowed them to reach an all new level of success. Last season, the unit averaged only 16 points per game. This time around, they're putting up 26.6 points per game while holding their opponents to an average of 19.3. Fletcher said the level of talent on East Marion's roster seemed evident from the start when he first joined the program during the summer. He simply had to find the right ways to get the ball to his playmakers in space and let them do the rest.

"We felt like we would have an opportunity to do something special if we could make it through the non-district slate healthy. We got banged up a little, just like most teams do, but for the most part, we were able to do that," Fletcher said. "I do think a lot of the success we've had stems from the defense, though, and their ability to create offense with the plays they've made on that side of the ball.

"That, and we've been able to run the football really effectively. That always makes a huge difference."

A large part of the Eagles' success with the ground game can be credited to the tremendous play of Jadarrius "Koolaid" Mallard, who leads all of Marion County this season in yards, yards per carry and scoring. Through eight nights on the gridiron, Mallard has logged 100 rushing attempts for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his most recent outing against Bogue Chitto, Mallard racked up 210 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles in a commanding 35-6 win over the Bobcats.

Unselfishly so, however, Mallard doesn't claim to be the key to the Eagles' success in 2022. He believes the biggest key lies within the chemistry of the team and the positive mentality they've maintained since Fletcher took the reins as the team's head coach.

"The biggest key to our success this year has just been all of us coming together and playing as a team," Mallard said. "We have a lot of people stepping up. Last year we didn't play to the best of our ability. We used to drop our heads when an opponent scored first, but this year we're just keeping calm and finishing the job."

He believes Fletcher and his staff have been greatly responsible for that. From his first day with the team, he's helped maximize the Eagles' efforts by holding each player accountable and offering each opportunities to show what they can do in important situations.

"Coach Fletcher is a coach that everyone would want to be coached by. He's the type that's going to see what everyone on the team is capable of doing, especially when it comes to crunch time," Mallard said. "He has no favorites. He's going to make sure everyone gets their shot, even when you mess up.

"The thing I like most about him is his coaching style. He likes to win, and now that we're turning things around, we're getting used to winning together."

The Eagles were supposed to take on the Sacred Heart Crusaders last Thursday, but the Crusaders forfeited the contest. This was a non-district matchup the Eagles were looking forward to for multiple reasons. For starters, it would've been a chance to wreak revenge on a team that defeated them 42-36 in last year's meeting. Secondly, this would've been the Eagles' senior night, serving as the school's and community's opportunity to recognize the Class of 2023 and their contributions to the program.

Although the school does still hope to schedule an event through which the players will receive that recognition, Mallard said what he and his fellow seniors want most is to leave a lasting impact on Eagles football. They want to go down as the group that put the team back on track as a prominent, winning football program. So far, they've done just that, but they aren't getting complacent. Their goal is to finish even stronger and find out just how high this Eagles team can soar.

"For me and the other seniors, I can say it means a lot to us because we've always had people counting us out, even before the season starts," he said. "You also have the younger guys who look up to us, so it's our job to lead by example because when it's all over, it's over. Our mindset right now is to just keep playing hard week by week. We want to be remembered as the group that brought a state championship trophy back to East Marion."