West Marion Trojans football entered a new era last year under new instruction from head coach Brandon Thornhill. Despite a tough start in non-district play, the Trojans ended the season in familiar territory — the Class 3A playoffs. Now, they’re gearing up for Year 2 with high hopes of putting themselves back in contention for a deep postseason run.

The Trojans took a few lumps early on in 2021 with a challenging non-district slate of competition, combined with quarantined starters, but those tough tests paid off down the back stretch of their schedule. Despite a 1-3 start, West Marion went on a tear through October to finish 4-1 against Region 8-3A opponents, placing second behind Jeff Davis County entering postseason play. A 28-14 loss to Union brought their campaign to an end in the first round, leaving them hungry for more in 2022.

“I thought we had more in the tank than we really got to show last fall,” Thornhill said of the early exit. “But I really like the group we have on the field this year. We’ve got a lot of youth on the roster, but we do have a few older leaders who were a big part of last year’s team and really want to see things end a little differently this time around.”

With that youth comes a lot of competition for spots in the starting lineup, including the quarterback position. With last year’s starter, Larry Magee, now preparing for his freshman season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Thornhill said three remain in the mix to take over the reins under center: Jude Stringer, Braxton Albritton and Jakaden Mark.

“I told them that eventually the cream will rise to the top, and we’ll find out who’s the guy,” Thornhill said. “They’re still learning, but they’re all working really hard and making strides. Whenever the pads go on, we’ll be able to see who steps up to handle the pressure and take over that role for us.”

Whether he lines up under center or elsewhere, Mark will play a significant role in the Trojans’ 2022 game plan after leading the team in yards and touchdowns a season ago. Also lining up as a running back and receiver, the do-it-all senior said he’s excited for the chance to help take his team to the next level and leave a lasting mark on West Marion football.

“Wherever I get put on the field, I’m going to play that position to the best of my ability,” Mark said. “My goal is to do better than I did last year. I had over 1,000 rushing yards, and my goal is to get 1,500.”

Joining him in the mix for time at running back and receiver are Elijah Kendrick and Quai Ward, a newcomer who made a strong impression on his new teammates over the course of the summer. Thornhill said the athleticism of this trio offers a lot of potential for the Trojans to attack opposing defenses in different ways over the course of the fall.

“We’re going to be fast, and we plan to use that to our advantage,” Thornhill said. “Jakaden is coming off a really productive season for us last year. Quai and Elijah showed a lot of promise over the spring and summer and made a lot of plays during 7-on-7. I think we’ll see our offense grow a lot over the course of the season, and those guys are going to be an important part of the process.”

Thornhill expects the front line to be a strength for the Trojans as well, behind the leadership of returning senior guard Corobbin Lee, returning senior tackle Devon Hutto and returning senior tight end Caleb Varnado.

“Overall, I think our O-line is going to be solid,” Thornhill said. “We have some younger guys battling it out for a couple spots there as well, but as a whole, it’s a physical group with a lot of experience.

“I think our front seven on defense will be solid as well. It all starts in the trenches for us. That’s where we want to set the tone.”

Anchoring the defensive line will be two-way seniors Holden and Lee, both of whom made impacts last fall from the defensive tackle position. Applying pressure from the edge will be returning senior outside linebackers Nick Thompson and Varnado, who has drawn college interest and was recently offered a scholarship.

Several positions in the secondary are still to be determined, although Mark and Ward will be leading the way at each end as cornerbacks. They’ll be looking for new leadership at inside linebacker as well after the graduation of last year’s leader, Octavious Harvey. Thornhill said it will be vital for the Trojans’ defensive front to set the tone early and often as multiple underclassmen rotate in and out to gain experience at linebacker and safety.

“I think we’ll need to see our defensive backfield grow a little over the course of the season,” Thornhill said. ”We lost a lot of leadership in that department from last year, so there will be a lot of youth in the secondary. But they’re an athletic bunch, and if we can establish ourselves up front, the rest will come with time.”

On special teams, sophomore Skylar Ezell will handle kicking duties while freshman Bryant Lee has been tabbed as the Trojans’ punter.

Although the Trojans are starting fresh with nothing but opportunity ahead of them, Mark said he and his teammates still haven’t forgotten the sting of last November’s first-round loss to Union, and they intend to do everything in their power to go out on their own terms in 2022.

“We’re using that as motivation. West Marion football always seems to fall short somehow, but we’re striving to make it over that hump this year,” Mark said. “My goal is to lead the team to a championship. With coach Thornhill, coach (Don) Clanton, coach (Todd) Harmon, coach (Corey) Thompson and coach (Austin) Yelton, we’re going to be a great football team, and we’re going to give it our all for the whole 48 minutes every Friday night.”